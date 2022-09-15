Judy Thompson (Rice), 56, of North Kingstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Howard Rice (Butch) and Evelyn Clark.
Judy worked as a CNA for many years and was a loving friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons Christopher of Philadelphia, PA, Kevin of Burrillville and daughters Alyssa of Feasterville, PA and Kate of Burrillville; sister Kelly Parent of Norwich CT; three grandchildren-who lovingly called her Bumba Lydia, Aiden and Aubrie as well as many cousins who she loved dearly.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 12 at New Fernwood Cemetery in West Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Judy’s fundraiser at: https://gofund.me/9519d5d9
For online condolences visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
