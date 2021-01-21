Charles Ward, III, 64, of West Greenwich, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Born in Warwick, he was a son of Dawn J. (Martin) Ward of North Kingstown and the late Charles Ward, Jr.
Charlie was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 1302 where he served as Union Brother Warden for over 20 years. He worked as a carpenter at Electric Boat in Groton for 38 years until his retirement. He was a proud Eagle Scout and Scout Master of Troop 14, Quidnessett. Charlie’s Eagle Scout Project was constructing the stairs to access Middle Beach in Mt. View where he grew up.
Charlie loved spending time with his family, especially his loving nieces & nephews. In addition to his mother, he leaves his siblings: Mark D. Ward & his wife Patricia Waring-Ward of North Kingstown, Thomas M. Ward of North Kingstown, Brad R. Ward & his wife Christine Hey-Ward of Narragansett and Holly D. Swift & her husband Jeffrey of Warwick. He was the cherished uncle of Tyler W. Ward, Claudia C. Wojcik & her husband Matt, Ryan T. Ward & his fiancée Kirstie, Alexis R. Ward & her companion Sam, Russell M. Ward, Tessa E. Ward, Kelsey L. Caswell, and grand-uncle of Nicholas Waring Ward. He also leaves many cherished friends from his Electric Boat family.
His funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
