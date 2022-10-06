Mary E. André

Mary Elizabeth André, 84, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late Jules I. André. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late George M. and Inez M. (Gardiner) Freeborn.
Betty graduated from North Kingstown High School, Class of 1956. She loved flowers and was a florist for many years before retiring. Betty also enjoyed the ocean, music and playing the organ.
She was the beloved mother of Rick André (Susan), Michelle André, and mother in-law of Julie André; loving grandmother of Steven, David, and Dustin; loving sister of Carol Perry. In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was predeceased by her son, David André, and siblings, Bill Freeborn, Marilyn Nagy, Robert Freeborn, and Kenneth Freeborn.
She will be laid to rest in Elm Grove Cemetery of North Kingstown, with her son David. Funeral services will be private.
Visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home website for information and online condolences.
