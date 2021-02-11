Robert F. Nolan, 88, of Wakefield passed away peacefully at Westerly Hospital on Monday, February 8, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Elizabeth M. (Young) Nolan. Born in Rumford, he was the son of the late James H. Nolan and Henrietta (Erickson) Nolan, brother of the late James Nolan of Rumford.
Mr. Nolan is survived by his children, Barbara Nolan Hays of North Providence, Michael Nolan (Leslie), and Daniel Nolan (Natalie) both of Wakefield. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Skinner of Enfield, CT, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Bob graduated from St. Raphael Academy in 1950. He then went on to serve his country for 20 years in the U.S. Navy where he rose through the ranks starting as a Seaman Apprentice and retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer. After retiring from the Navy, Bob worked at the University of Rhode Island and as a postal carrier out of the Wakefield Post Office.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Westerly Hospital Foundation, 25 Wells St., Westerly, RI 02891.
Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
