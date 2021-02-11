Robert F. Nolan

Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.