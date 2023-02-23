Marilyn R. Maroney

Marilyn Ruth (Miller) Maroney, 93, of Stuart, FL and Narragansett, RI passed away peacefully following a brief illness. Marilyn was raised in Central Falls and throughout her life, she maintained strong friendships with her CFHS classmates. She was married to the late Henry S. Maroney. They lived in Providence and spent summers on Prudence Island and later in Narragansett. Eventually they moved to Narragansett and wintered in Stuart, FL.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Jan and her son-in-law, Dan Kaseta. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Jamie LaDuca and Kyle Kaseta and their spouses Nick and Jill. One of her great joys were her great-grandchildren, Vince and Vivi LaDuca and Sam Kaseta.
Marilyn had a long career in the banking industry, working for the Industrial National Bank and RI Hospital Trust. She was a gifted artist, having taken classes at RISD. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends; she was a great cook. She liked going on cruises, the slots at Foxwoods and a daily cranberry and vodka. She picked up golf at the age of 65 and it became a focal point at her winters in Florida.
Services will be private and Marilyn will join her husband, Hank, at the RI Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to donate to the St. Mary Academy - Bay View Class of 1972 Class Gift. 3070 Pawtucket Avenue, Riverside RI 02915. Please Indicate that your gift is in memory of Marilyn Maroney and that it is in support of the Class of 1972. Marilyn was proud of her daughter’s Bay View education. For guestbook and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
