Elaine Raitano (Faucher), 76, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Leo H. and Mary E. (Lamphere) Faucher.
Before retiring, Elaine worked as a CNA providing home hospice care for many people, as she truly loved to provide comfort and support to others. She enjoyed all aspects of nature, but particularly enjoyed working with plants, gardening and watching the birds from her front porch.
The White Mountains of New Hampshire were among one of her very favorite places to visit as many memories were made during vacations there. She loved animals and enjoyed watching and learning about them. Surely, her two cats will miss her and her special treats for them. Additionally, she loved shopping, painting rocks, craft projects, watching television, reading and playing Scrabble; where she often won games played against her daughter. She was a member of Larkin’s Pond Beach Club and enjoyed spending time there with her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren, cherished spending time with them, and never missed an opportunity to talk about them and their accomplishments.
She leaves two children, Amanda L. Raitano, Ed.D. (Thomas Morton) and Howard (Guy) M. Raitano, Jr. (Alisa Walkinshaw); a brother, James Faucher (Dale); and three grandchildren, Ariana, Cobin and Aleena Raitano. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Elaine, fondly known by those close to her as Meemes, will be tremendously missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, located at 114 High Street in Wakefield. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 6 from 5-7 p.m. in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory – South County Chapel, located at 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A) in Narragansett.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.