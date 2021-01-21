Donald M. Spink, 86, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at West View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Roberta D. (Whipple) Spink. Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the late Mervin H. Spink & Mildred A. (Matteson) Spink.
Mr. Spink was the owner of Don’s Mower on Post Road in North Kingstown for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed playing in his bowling league at Wickford Lanes for over 15 years.
He leaves his loving daughter, Karen L. Dowd & her husband Roger K. Moody of Warwick. He was the father of the late Kevin M. Spink. Cherished grandfather of Michael A. Dowd of North Kingstown, Melissa A. Dowd & her companion Bruce Stephenson, Jr. of North Kingstown, and seven great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Rollin B. Ladd.
His funeral and burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
