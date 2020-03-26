Edward Hanrahan, Jr.

Edward Ernest Hanrahan, Jr., 69, died on March 19, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home, Riverside, Rhode Island of liver cancer. He was the son of the late Edward and Rose (Clancy) Hanrahan. He grew up in Barrington, Rhode Island.
He was a graduate of Barrington High School and Rhode Island College. He is a United States Navy Veteran serving his country during the Vietnam Era.
He is survived by his son, Ian Hanrahan of New Hampshire and his siblings, Rosemary Maher and her husband James of Providence, Maryann Hanrahan and her husband Paul Malzahn of Wakefield and his brother, Stephen and his wife Deborah of Turner, Maine; a niece, 3 nephews, a great nephew and many loving cousins.
He was a long-time friend of Bill W.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later safer date and burial will be private at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
