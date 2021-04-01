Caroline M. (Rogers) LaRose, age 91 of North Kingstown, passed away at home on Monday, March 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Alfred F. LaRose. Born in Apponaug, she was the daughter of the late Bertram and Dorothy (Fuller) Rogers.
Mrs. LaRose was employed by United Health for many years before retiring. Upon retirement, she and her husband spent time traveling. Mrs. LaRose also worked as a cashier for Dave’s Marketplace, where she was employed for 10 years. An avid reader, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, and spending time with family.
She was the beloved mother of Susan M. Kirby (husband, Michael), Priscilla A. Sutton (husband, Robert), Andrew R. LaRose (wife, Gail), and Cyndi J. Smith (husband, Joseph); grandmother of Kerri Kramer (husband, Kevin), Catherine Choate (husband, Phillip), Scott Sutton (wife, Jennifer), Michelle Chapman (husband, Jeremy), Nathan LaRose (fiancée, Catherine), and Nicole LaRose (fiancé, Craig); great-grandmother of Presley Choate, Kasen Kramer, Anastasia Sutton, Xander Simas, and Kelly Chapman. Mrs. LaRose is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Howard Rogers and Berton Rogers.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 will be appreciated.
Kindly visit, www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
