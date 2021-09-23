Lillian L. Allen, 99, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 14, 2021. She was the loving wife of Russell G. Allen for 75 years. Born in North Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Alfred C. Munson and Hattie P. (Spink) Munson.
Mrs. Allen was employed as an office manager at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a long time member of Quidnessett Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving children: Kenneth R. Allen and his wife Ruth of North Kingstown, Steven R. Allen and his wife Shelli of North Kingstown, Cathy L. Allen of North Kingstown, and Robert M. Allen and his wife Kathleen of Scottsdale, AZ. She was the cherished grandmother of Stephanie A. Allen & her husband Juan Pablo of Sudbury, MA, Lindsay A. Allen of East Greenwich, Jenny A. Allen of Wickford, Robert M. Allen of Scottsdale, AZ, and Kate E. Seip and her husband Colin of Tempe, AZ, and great-grandmother of Sofie A. Trelles and Lili A. Trelles. She was the sister of the late Marcia S. Munson, C. Richard Munson, and sister-in-law of the late Shirley Munson.
Her graveside service was held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Quidnessett Baptist Church, 6356 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
