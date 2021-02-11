Helen Angela Weidinger, 83, passed away peacefully at home in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. on January 28th. Born on November 7, 1937, in New York City, she was the daughter of Hugh J. Weidinger II and Helen (Roundtree) Weidinger. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Hugh J. Weidinger III.
She grew up in Great Neck, Long Island and summered at her family’s ‘Camp’ in the Matunuck Hills of South Kingstown. She was a life-long member of the Willow Dell Beach Club. After college she worked for many years in New York at the art gallery of Knodler and Co. She also worked at the New York University Medical Center Hospital.
Angela was generous and kind, she was funny and she was beautiful, but above all else she was an animal lover. Throughout her life she owned, cared for and rode horses and through them made many life-long friends. She had cats and one or two ‘rescue’ dogs at all times.
She traveled extensively often to visit friends in faraway places or to attend horse events.
In the early 1980s she moved to South Kingstown permanently. She worked for many years as Secretary for the International Jumping Derby at Glen Farms in Portsmouth, RI. In later years she was instrumental in producing the seven editions of The Matunuck Oral History Project. She also helped edit legendary South County vet ‘Doc” Kaplan’s memoir book “Barn Stalls, Rock Walls & House Calls”. Her friends remember fondly gatherings at the ‘Camp’ on White Pond and her passion for those ponds in the Matunuck Hills.
A celebration of Angela’s life will be held at a later date. To honor Angela and her love of animals, please consider a donation to Animal Rescue Rhode Island, 506B Curtis Corner Road, Peace Dale, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.