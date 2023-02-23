Janice A. Wright

Janice “Jan” A. (Clark) Wright, 76 of Pompano Beach, FL, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Boca Care Center/Hospice in Boca Raton, FL, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 following a brief illness. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late William L. Clark and Helen M. (Wojcik) Ferris. At the time of her passing, she was living near her youngest son and daughter-in-law.
She is survived by her three sons’ and their spouses: Frederick S. Wright (Scott), David J. Wright (Meg) and Mark P. Wright (Rachael). She was the loving grandmother of Jeffrey, Sarah, and Rachel Wright. She was the great-grandmother of Liam Wright and the step-sister of Elaine Varrecchione.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Patricia and Jeffrey Clark, step-father Milton W. Ferris, and step-siblings, Arthur and Albert “Butch” Ferris.
Jan held several master’s degrees and was a graduate of Lesley College, Roger Williams University and the University of North Florida. Professionally, Jan was a registered nurse and worked for many years in academia as an instructor. She taught at New England Technical Institute of Technology [New England Tech], Johnson & Wales University, Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI), Remington College and Sanford-Brown Institute. In addition, she was an instructor for many years at Lifespan Corporation in Providence.
Jan was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. She loved the beach and spending time on her youngest son’s boat. She enjoyed working with crafts, sewing and designing things. Politics, history, literature, science, women’s rights and sports were her favorite topics of conversation with family and friends. Spending time in Newport and Jamestown, Rhode Island brought her much happiness.
Even though her last years were spent living in Florida, Rhode Island will always and forever be her home. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Jan was a huge supporter of the Jonnycake Center for Hope in Peacedale and often made donations of food and other needed goods. If you would like to make a monetary donation in her memory, send your contribution to the The Jonnycake Center for Hope, 22 Kersey Road, Peace Dale, RI 02879 or
online at www.jonnycakecenter.org/donate/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.