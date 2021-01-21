Irene J. Briggs, age 90 passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her daughters home in Pembroke. Mrs. Briggs born in Portsmouth, RI to the late Angelo and Madeline Bettencourt Correira. Mrs. Briggs was a former machinist in jewelry production at Chronomatic in Warwick RI and was a member and choir member of Frenchtown Baptist Church. She was a former lead of the church’s girls club and enjoyed reading and knitting. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Briggs was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert B. Briggs, two sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and John Murray of Pembroke; one son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Dolly Briggs of Exeter, RI; two sisters, Beaty and Charlie Nelle and Anna Correira and one brother, Johnny Correira; four grandchildren, Joanne and Dennis Dempsey, Butch Jencks, and Robert and Mark Briggs; and five great grandchildren, Julia and Joy Dempsey, and Robert, Adam and Nicholas Jencks.
A memorial service will be held in Exeter, RI at a later date.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Irene J. Briggs.
