Jacqueline R. Suero

Jacqueline Rose Suero, 52, born in Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was a hard worker, devoted wife, proud mother, and loving grandmother. She was a talented and funny woman who opened her arms to everyone. Some of her hobbies included woodworking, horseback riding, fishing, hunting, craft making, and going to the beach. She loved animals and alwaysthroughout her life. She served in the Army as a Noncommissioned Officer for 14 years, during which she was deployed in Afghanistan, Iraq, and South Korea. She was honorably discharged in 2014, after which she settled in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. She is survived by her husband Reynaldo Suero; her daughters Laura Pierino, Isabelle Suero, and Jasmine Suero; her sons Josh Vessio and Alexander Suero; her brother David Landry; and her mother Mary Jean Reynolds. She was laid for eternal rest on June 16, 2021, at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home. She will be missed by many, as she had a warm and inviting spirit that touched many lives.
