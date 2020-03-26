Alfred Zannella, Jr.

Alfred “Al” Zannella Jr., 68, of Saunderstown, originally of Cranston, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Joanne (Greene) Zannella for 43 years, and a devoted son of the late Alfred A. Zannella, Sr. and Anna (Graziano) Zannella.
Al was the Executive Vice President of Mancini Beverage where he was employed for 44 years. He was a board member of the RI Hospitality Association and the Rhode Island Hospitality Man of the Year in 2019. Al was an avid golfer and enjoyed URI basketball games, tractor rides with his grandchildren, and working in the yard.
Affectionately known as “Al,” “Z,” “Uncle Buddy,” “Uncle Z,” “Papa,” and “Dad” he was the loving father of Jeff L. Zannella (wife, Kristen) and Greg A. Zannella (wife, Karin); grandfather of Tyler, Greyson, Sienna, Maddex, and Parker; brother of Deborah Z. Iacono and Robert J Zannella. Al is also survived by his niece Johanna L. Steinbauer and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, their spouses and children.
A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al’s name can be made to the RI Hospitality Education Foundation, 94 Sabra Street, Cranston, RI 02910 https://www.rihospitality.org/RIHEF-Contribute
Al passionately supported the foundation through his work with the RI Hospitality Association. Given the current economic impact to the local members and employees of the RIHA, the donations made in Al’s name will support local hospitality members during this challenging time.
For service details, memorial video, and online condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
