Kenneth E. Thornton

Kenneth Edward Thornton, 60, passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of September 23rd, 2022.
Kenny was born to Harold and Geraldine (Polk) Thornton on June 20th, 1962 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He lived in South Kingstown for most of his life, though he resided in Varysburg NY for the last five years with his partner Coleen Brayton.
As a commercial fisherman and clam digger, he truly loved the ocean and the great outdoors. When he wasn’t by the ocean, he loved to be with his trusty Labrador, Finn, walking in the woods, taking pictures, and hunting. Kenny is survived by his daughter Haley Thornton, his sister Jacqueline Rivera (Kenneth Knox), and predeceased by his brother Harold Thornton. He leaves behind his niece Jessica Vendetuoli, and nephews Justin (Katie) Rivera, Victor Knox, and Phillip (Kristie) Knox. His celebration of life will be held at the Downey Weaver VFW Hall (22 Whipple Drive, Charlestown RI 02813) on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.