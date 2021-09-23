Patrick Brennan McGrath, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2021, at the age of 39. He was the son of Kevin and Frances McGrath of Wakefield, Rhode Island and the grandson of the late William and Esther Brennan and John and Josephine McGrath. He was a devoted and loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he will forever be remembered by his sisters and their families. He is survived by Meaghan M. Crupe and her husband William of Kingston, Rhode Island and Michaela M. Lundin and her husband Todd of Medway, Massachusetts. He was the beloved uncle to his five nieces Isabella, Caroline, Charlotte, Maddison, and Riley and his nephew Jack.
A 2000 graduate of South Kingstown High School, he went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, California. After graduating, he worked in football operations at both the NFL San Francisco 49ers and the University of Connecticut football program. Pat loved competition, hated to lose and was an accomplished athlete. He was an avid sports enthusiast. He was loyal to his three teams, the New York Yankees, the New England Patriots, and the Providence College Friars.
He formed many meaningful friendships with those he met along the way. He had an innate way of making someone feel special by dubbing them with one of his signature nicknames. It was his kind spirit, quick humor and empathetic nature that made him so special to those that loved him.
Sadly, Patrick lost his valiant struggle with depression. Depression does not discriminate. It is right to acknowledge and honor the progress he had made while recognizing the toll that the struggle took on his life. The day Patrick died, a part of all of us died along with him. We will miss him every day and continue to celebrate his life.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Edmund’s Retreat and Recovery on Enders Island, PO Box 399, Mystic, CT 06355 or online at https://www.endersisland.org/memorial-and-honor-gifts.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Christ the King Church. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.