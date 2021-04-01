Marsha E. Meyer, 75, of Narragansett RI formerly of Piermont, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 26. Born in Nyack, NY she was the daughter of the late Virginia (Cantwell) Meyer and Ernest Meyer.
Marsha was a lover of the outdoors, nature and all living things. Her favorite places were winding paths either in the woods among the trees or on the water surrounded by shoreline grasses. There she could spot and identify (usually before anyone else) the multitude of plants and animals that lived along the way. Her enthusiasm for these activities was shared by many of her closest friends and appreciated by anyone who agreed to join her for an outing.
Marsha was proud of her time as a volunteer at Trustom pond, OLLI and with the NYS-U.S. Fish and Wildlife service. Also, for her many years working for Columbia University as support staff with the Borehole Research Group of the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Her adventurous spirit and hard work gave her the opportunity to visit numerous countries and see many beautiful places. Her genuinely kind and generous nature and dedication to keeping in touch with those she cared about made her a longtime valued friend to many, all of whom will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessie and son-in-law Brett Kenyon of Kingston, RI and her beloved grandsons Harrison and Franklin. She is also survived by her brother Roland Meyer (Nancy) of Myrtle Beach, sister Wendy Derven (Ken) of Accord, NY, nephew Kenneth Meyer (Sheila), niece Loren Meyer, nephew Myles Derven (Miwa), niece, Heidi Derven and nephew Leif Derven. “The trail is the thing, not the end of the trail”
Due to COVID-19 there are no services planned at this time, a memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to South County Health, 100 Kenyon Ave., Wakefield, RI 02879. For guestbook and condolences please visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
