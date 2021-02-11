Mary L Toth, 86, of Wakefield passed away peacefully at home surrounded with love and family on Friday February 5th.
Mary was born in Pawtucket, RI, the youngest child of Richard M. and Gertrude C. Loud. She graduated from Pawtucket East High School Class of 1952. Following high school, Mary worked at the University of Rhode Island Office of the Registrar. She met the love of her life, Bernard J. Toth, at Toth’s Corner Shop in Wakefield. Married in 1956, Mary dedicated her life to providing a loving and nurturing home for her family while Bernie had the task of owning and operating Old Mountain Lanes in Wakefield.
Mary is survived by her five children, Robert L. (Nancy) Toth, Barbara J. Toth, Katherine T. (Gerald) Favreau all of South Kingstown, Mary Frances T. Gould of Saunderstown, and Patricia E. (Christopher) Poirier of North Kingstown. She also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Matthew J. Corvese and her siblings, Richard Loud, Dorothy McConnon, Jeanie Wood and Robert Loud.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, February 11th at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St. Wakefield followed by private burial at St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield.
Calling hours were held Wednesday, February 10th at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St. Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
