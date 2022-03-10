Dennis L. Wichman

Dennis Lee Wichman, 80, of Wakefield, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Rhode Island Hospital. He died peacefully, after a long, brave seven-year battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Elaine (Anderson) Wichman. Born in Emmetsburg, Iowa, he was a son of the late Alfred and Florence (Miller) Wichman.
He was a mischief maker from an early age and was always ready with a joke or wisecrack. He was a great storyteller and would often recount stories from his time growing up on a farm in Iowa. There was the time that a ram escaped from the neighbor’s farm and chased him and his brother. Being the younger of the boys and having shorter legs, the ram caught him first with a firm head butt to his fanny knocking him to the ground. Each time he tried to get up the ram would target his backside again and again to the delight of his older brother. Or there was the time he got in trouble at school and the superintendent came to talk to his parents about his behavior only to be trapped in his car by the barking of the family’s one-eyed dog while he watched from the kitchen window laughing with glee. Or the adventures he would have with his brother climbing to the very top of the barn to catch pigeons and sell them for five cents apiece. When he grew into a man, his family became the central focus of his life. Whether it was helping his children to succeed, supporting them in their endeavors or helping them out of a tough spot, he was always there to lend a hand. One of his favorite pastimes was woodworking. He enjoyed crafting wooden toys for each of his grandchildren. He loved food, he loved cooking and we will miss his amazing holiday feasts. His passing is leaving a tremendous hole in our lives and he will be forever missed. He will be forever loved.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Melanie Seserman and her husband Arthur Kraamwinkel, Janna Wichman-Gault, Gina Johnson and her husband Clay, and Christopher Wichman, seven grandchildren, Joseph, Hannah and Leah Seserman, Mariah and Linnea Gault, Peyton and Hailey Johnson, a brother, David Wichman and his wife Marilyn of Canby, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Donald Wichman, Kenneth Wichman and Marilyn Rouse.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 4th, 2022 from 9- 10 am. with a funeral home service to follow at 10 a.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, RI 02879. Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd STE 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
