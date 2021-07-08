Kathleen M. O’Connell, 86, of South Kingstown and Englewood, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was the beloved wife of C. William O’Connell (Bill) for 65 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Gallogly) Carroll.
Kathleen worked as an administrative assistant for the Community College of Rhode Island for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and playing games, especially Mahjong. She was the past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus in Englewood, Florida. Kathleen was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She will be remembered for her pleasant personality and gracious smile.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Sheila, Maureen, and Brian; and her grandchildren, Craig, Meaghan, and Kyle. She was predeceased by her siblings, John and Elizabeth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, South Kingstown. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale.
