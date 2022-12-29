It is with profound sadness we share the news that Robert D. Frost, beloved husband of Whitney Ronaldson Frost, passed away peacefully in their Quonochontaug, RI home on Sunday, December 18th.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on June 9, 1941, Bob was the second of five children of Ann and Jack Frost. Bob attended St. Johnsbury Academy in St. Johnsbury, Vermont and the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
Bob first came to Quonochontaug as an infant and for the rest of his life never missed a summer there. In 1962 Bob married his Quonnie sweetheart, Whitney Ronaldson and they lived in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. In 1966 they bought a small cottage on Ninigret Avenue and moved it to Bayview Road in Quonochontaug. Finally, in 1969, they moved to the beach full time becoming one of Quonnie’s first year-round resident families with children. Over the years Bob’s love for Quonnie deepened and he formed many lifelong friendships there.
As a young husband and father, Bob was a store manager for the Friendly Ice Cream Corporation, a Millionaire Salesman for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, spending his last 33 years in the work force employed as a Regional Membership Director with the National Tooling and Machining Association, during which time he received numerous sales awards. In 2011, possessing too much energy to retire, Bob started two companies with his son Rob that specialize in excavation and wastewater management.
Bob was a hard worker and an independent thinker known for his can-do attitude and his ability to build lasting relationships in the community. Bob was a member of the Town of Charlestown’s Wastewater Management Commission for over 15 years, a Master Mason for 54 years initiating with the Longmeadow Lodge in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and in his younger days Bob was a volunteer fire fighter with the Dunn’s Corner Fire Department.
“Ask Bob Frost” was often the advice given to newcomers in the neighborhood and Bob will be remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand and to offer worthwhile advice. Bob had a passion for building and he developed a wide range of expertise in the field. He was a friend and father figure to many young people in the community, often recruiting them to work with him on one of his many projects. During the rare times that Bob wasn’t working on his projects, he could be found driving his antique fire engine in the Quonnie 4th of July Parade or finding a piece of candy in an unsuspecting child’s ear. And before it was fashionable for men to watch the children on the beach, he was often seen leading the children into the ocean or playing with the older ones on the huge tire tubes he brought to the beach. Bob loved to travel and connect with old friends and in June he and Whitney were thrilled to be the surprise guests at a family wedding in Austria.
Beginning in the 1970s Bob could be seen tending his sheep and farm animals, creating a bucolic setting on both sides of West Beach Road. In the last two years of his life he returned to this pleasure and began working to restore a small farm at the corner of Rt. 1 and Rt. 216 (Ross Hill Road). With his son, grandsons and his equipment, he cleared brush, moved boulders and fenced the property so that in the summer it was home to a small flock of sheep. Bob was delighted when other family members and friends stopped by for a quick visit after spotting him working there.
Bob’s family was his first and foremost passion and he was incredibly proud of them all. An ever present father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother and uncle, he taught his progeny important skills and the value of hard work. He attended countless plays, concerts and athletic events displaying his enthusiastic support. His family loved his streaks of mischievous fun. “Impossible” was not a word in Bob’s vocabulary. Whether it was encouraging his daughter Meg to walk on her own as a child or mentoring grandchildren in life lessons, Bob passed on his commitment to never give up until every possible option is exhausted.
Bob was predeceased by his daughter Meg Frost Roy in 2020, and is survived by Whitney, his wife of 60 years, his daughter Diane Whitman (Peter) and son Rob Frost (Heather), grandchildren Andrew, Douglas, Stuart Whitman, Sterling and Skylar Frost and great-grandchildren Drew, Taylor, Dylan, Violet and Trevor Whitman, as well as a large family of siblings, nieces and nephews who will miss him terribly.
The family will receive relatives and friends on January 4, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the Buckler- Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, RI.
A memorial service will be held on January 7 at 11 a.m. at the George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High Street, Westerly, RI.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to an organization that Bob believed is able to bring about miracles, www.HighWatchRecovery.org
For online condolences, visit www.buckler-johnston.com.
