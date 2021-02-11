Thomas D. Kalyanapu

Thomas David Kalyanapu, 76, of Exeter, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Born in Warangal, India, he was the 2nd born child of the late Rev. KR David and Leelamma (Kothapally) Kalyanapu and the eldest son of eleven children.
Mr. Kalyanapu immigrated from India to the United States in August of 1972. He had a strong work ethic and a long career as a software engineer. He retired in 2007 but was an active retiree. In his spare time, he loved traveling, making music, and cooking.
Thomas maintained a strong connection to his motherland and supported the ministry of his late father, Rev. KR David. He had a deep devotion to Jesus and committed his life to follow Him, passing that legacy of faith to his own children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his four children: John Kalyanapu, Leela Balkus, Gwen Evans, and Ruby Wildes; eight grandchildren; his second wife, Sudha Vardhini Kalyanapu; and his seven siblings. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Dayamani T. (Gurivindapalli) Kalyanapu.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 9am in The Harbor Church, 263 Waites Corner Rd, West Kingston, RI 02892. Due to limited capacity, there will be a sign-up sheet for people wishing to attend and also the funeral will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Ecclesia Ministries, India or The Harbor Church - India Fund.
For guest book, condolences and live stream link please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
