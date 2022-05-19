Gerald J. Taillon, 90, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Home in Newport on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Claire E. (Bernard) Taillon. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Joseph Napoleon and Marie Rose (Dusseault) Taillon.
His Catholic and Eucharistic faith in Jesus Christ and his devotion to Mary were the center of his life. He served honorably in active combat in the Korean War, 32nd infantry and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. Mr. Taillon was employed at Dennison Manufacturing Co. until his retirement.
He was the beloved father of Gerald D. Taillon of Oakland, Ca, Father Marcel L. Taillon, Pastor of St. Thomas More in Narragansett, and Diane J. Kane of Riverside. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers Leopold Taillon and Richard Taillon. Moments cherished by Mr. Taillon were meeting St. John Paul II and taking a private Honor Flight in 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Thomas More Church in Narragansett. A private burial with military honors took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland, where he was laid to rest alongside his wife Claire to await the resurrection of the body.
A live streaming of the Mass may be found on the parish website: https://livestream.com/stm/stm-funeral
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Unquiet Professional, a non-profit organization that serves families of fallen service members and Gold Star families to heal from wounds brought on by war, PO Box 761, Wakefield, RI 02880.
Kindly visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
