Dennis E. Hart, 90, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Rhode Island Veterans Home. He was the loving husband of Muriel M. (Giguere) Hart. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Stephen Hart and Eva (Cady) Hart.
Mr. Hart proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He then served with the U.S. Army for many years and was a member of the American Legion.
He was employed as a deli manager with Stop & Shop until his retirement.
He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Warwick where he was active for many years.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children, Donna A. Raposo and her husband Arthur of Lee Center, NY, Joseph D. Hart of Coventry, and Debra J. Rathbun and her husband Paul of North Kingstown. Cherished grandfather of Brandon Phelan, Caitlyn Hart, Evan Phelan, Jonathan Hart, and Lauren Hart.
His Funeral Service was held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church in Warwick. Burial followed in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the RI Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
