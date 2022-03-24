Margery F. Swift

Margery Florence Swift, 92 , of East Greenwich went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2022 while at Roberts Health Centre of North Kingstown, where she has resided since July 2015.
A devout Christian and beloved mother of Gregory, Alison, and Grant Swift and grandmother to Shawna and Olivia Swift.
Margery was married for 56 years to the ( late ) Francis R. Swift Jr. also of East Greenwich. She is the cherished daughter of Edmund and Helen ( Jones ) Wyks of Westwood, N.J.
Margery was employed at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery as part of the secretarial staff for thirty-three years. She also served as a docent at Smith’s Castle in North Kingstown as well as a Regent for a local chapter of the D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution).
She loved her family and friends immensely, and was always available to help in Church functions until her health declined.
Margery was a long standing member of Quidnessett Baptist Church in North Kingstown.
Margery had many talents and hobbies, including piano playing, painting, various crafts, and specialty cake making. Many a wedding, anniversary, or other special event was commemorated with one of her cakes.
With absolute faith in her Eternal reward in Heaven, she will be missed.
A special thanks to the staff of Robert’s Health Centre and Beacon Hospice, who went above and beyond attending to her care during these trying times.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Her graveside service was held Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to West Bay Christian Academy, an institution that she supported in so many ways, would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.