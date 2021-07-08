John R. Jennings, of Narragansett, passed away July 2, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Caletri) Jennings. Born in Warwick, he was the son of the late William and Catherine (Maloney) Jennings. He was a graduate of La Salle Academy. He moved to Wakefield in 1990 after residing in Exeter for 12 years.
Mr. Jennings was the Personnel Director for Gulf Western. He also was the former District Manager of the Bonnett Shores Fire District. He was a former member and past president of the Exeter Civic Association, a past member of the Oblate Benedictive Order of Portsmouth, a 3rd degree Knight with the St. Francis Council 2011 Knights of Columbus of North Kingstown, and a 4th Degree Knight with Bishop Angel Assembly.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughters, Brenda Jennings of Atlanta, GA, Mary Jennings Lurgio of Foster, and Monica Kaufman of Portsmouth; and the late Rita Jennings and the late Gregory Jennings. three step-children, Deborah Knight of Narragansett, Deana Knight of West Warwick, and Lloyd Knight of Charlestown; 9 Grandchildren, Austin Jennings Bernhard, Emily Kaufman, Jessica Kaufman, Chase Lurgio, Aidan Lurgio, Devin Jennings, Sean Jennings, Haley Knight and Justin Knight, and one great-grand daughter, Scarlett Bruskie. He was the brother of the late Gertrude Jennings, Cecilia White, Thomas Jennings, Francis Jennings, and William Jennings.
Visitation was held in Avery-Storti Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 followed by A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Burial took place in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. For guestbook and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.