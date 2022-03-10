Ronald A. Miller, 64, of South Kingstown, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Benjamin W. and Shirley (Matson) Miller.
Ronald enjoyed fishing, skiing, and cooking. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved his children who were his world.
He is survived by his three children, Natasha Johnson and her husband Alex, Tara Miller and Ronald A. Miller, Jr., a granddaughter, Angela Johnson, his former wife Heather Miller, his nephews, Matthew Miller and his wife Kerry, Myles Miller and a niece Rose Miller. He was the brother of the late Benjamin W. Miller and Marcia Ann Miller.
Calling hours for Ronald will be held Friday, March 4th, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Point Judith Fisherman’s Memorial Foundation, Attention Kathryn Manning Butler (Treasurer PJFMF), PO BOX 3315, Narragansett RI, 02882 or to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
