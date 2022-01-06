Dorothy S. MacDonald, RN, 88 of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Donald J. and Rita S. (Chamberlain) MacDonald.
Dot earned her diploma in nursing from Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1954. She was employed at Rhode Island Hospital for 28 years, and was a life-long member of the Rhode Island Hospital Guild. She later worked as a nurse-allergist for Drs. Papazian, Tarro and Della Torro for 8 years before retiring.
After retiring she spent many years living on Sand Hill Cove, enjoying the ocean breeze and amazing sunsets. She was an incredible knitter, gifting all of her extended family with beautiful baby gifts, blankets and sweaters. She enjoyed the traditional family debates and frequent calls with her brother to discuss sports and politics. She was a season ticket holder at Providence Performing Arts Center, and enjoyed introducing the theater to her friends and family.
She was the loving sister of the late Donald J. MacDonald and Roderick L. MacDonald. Dot was the sister-in-law of Shirley MacDonald and Paula M. (Farrow) MacDonald; caring aunt of Jonathan D. MacDonald (wife, Jill), Meredith L. MacDonald-Piacenti (husband, Chad), Scott MacDonald, and Nancy Taylor (husband, Geoff). She is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins, and many friends who affectionately referred to her as Aunt Dot.
Her graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1 Rhode Island Ave., Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, AR 66675-8516, or, the Rhode Island Hospital Foundation, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901 will be appreciated.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.