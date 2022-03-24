Nathan Charles Kerbel, 33, died unexpectedly on March 8, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was the son of Richard and Claudia Kerbel and the brother of Allison Kerbel and Eli Zupnick, her husband. Nathan’s partner was Joshua Weber of Albuquerque, N.M. Memorial donations in Nathan’s name may be made to: Animal Humane New Mexico and Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico.
