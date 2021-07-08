Joseph R. Ryan, 92, of North Kingstown, passed away Wednesday, June 30th surrounded by his children. Born in North Kingstown, he was a son of the late Edwin J. and Hope (Rodman) Ryan. He was predeceased by his wife Norma (Pelkey) and brothers Paul, James, Edward, and David Ryan.
Joe was the former co-owner of Ryan’s Market and the Wickford Package Store of Wickford, RI. He was also a former Call Fireman with the Town of North Kingstown for 36 years and served on the South County Hospital Board of Trustees for many years.
Joe was an avid sailor and member of the Wickford Yacht Club and the Catboat Association. He was instrumental in organizing the return of Catboats to Wickford Harbor as well as hosting their annual rendezvous party at his home. He was also a beloved NY Giants and Boston Red Sox fan.
Joe is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Ryan (Amanda) and Joseph Ryan (William), daughter Julie Kauffman, and grandchildren, Allison (Chad), Daniel (Erin), Elizabeth (Michael), Joseph (Alexandra), and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Arlo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd. North Kingstown. Burial in Elm Grove Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
The family notes with special gratitude, the care and kindness he received from Beacon Hospice Nursing and all involved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Foundations, sent to the c/o Beacon Hospice, Meadows Professional Office Park, 1130 Ten Rod Rd., Suite A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
