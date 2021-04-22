Millicent D. Bailey

Millicent D. (Kettelle) Bailey, age 91, of North Kingstown, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. Born in Rhode Island, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Bertha (Duncan) Kettelle.
Mrs. Bailey worked for New England Telephone for many years before retiring. Upon retirement, she worked as a waitress for Crusty’s Restaurant. Mrs. Bailey enjoyed sewing, baking, watching hummingbirds, and attending the outdoor concerts at North Kingstown Town Beach. She adored her dogs, Coco and Mocha, but most importantly, she loved caring for her children. Mrs. Bailey cherished her family.
She was the beloved mother of Brian Bailey (Fiancée, Frankie Algiere), and Glenn Bailey; devoted grandmother of Krystal Bailey, and Bryan Bailey; great-grandmother of Adalynn Foley; sister of Barbara Huling, Thomas Kettelle, and Gene Kettelle. Mrs. Bailey is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Dwight and Kevin Bailey, and her brother Walter D. Kettelle, Jr.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for funeral service details and online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to VNA of Care New England Foundation, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886, will be appreciated.
