Hope C. Straight (Parkinson), 91, of West Kingston, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at the South County Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leroy A. Straight, Jr. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Clara (Benbow) Parkinson.
Hope was a member of the Tower Hill Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. Hope was a fantastic cook and was well known for her banana cream pies at Thanksgiving. She would vacation with her family in New Hampshire and would debate current affairs with them.
Hope is survived by her three children, Paul D. Straight and his wife Lynn, Kenneth R. Straight and his wife Sterry, and Kathy A. Robinson; eight grandchildren, Brian, Scott, Janie, Chad, Jared and Matthew Straight, Chrystal McNee and Jason Champlin; and many great grandchildren.
Visitation for Hope will be held Thursday, March 10 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral home service at 10:30 a.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006.
For online condolence visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.