Roger F. Walsh, 78, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Christmas Eve. He was the loving husband of Laura O. Walsh for 57 years. Born in South Kingstown, Roger was a son of the late Francis A. Walsh and Nancy (Rodman) Walsh.
Roger was the Fire Chief of the Town of North Kingstown for many years until his retirement continuing a proud family tradition, which included his father as well as his maternal grandfather, Roger W. Rodman, who also served as fire chiefs for NKFD. This family tradition stretches far and wide: Roger’s uncle, Deputy Chief Quentin Walsh and brother, Fire Marshal, Gordon M. Walsh, both of the North Kingstown Fire Department; brother-in-law, Chief R. Peter Henrikson and nephew and godson Chief Peter F. Henrikson both of the East Greenwich Fire Department; and nephew Fire Marshal Christian M. Henrikson of the Warwick Fire Department.
Roger proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. As an Air Traffic Controller at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, during the Mercury Program, Roger enjoyed his brushes with astronauts and German scientists, even helping direct the landing of President John F. Kennedy, doing his small part to contribute to the U.S. Space Program. In 1998, Roger felt like he had come full circle when he was able to be at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station to watch John Glenn fly into space at age 77.
While doing his duty in Alabama, Roger met his bride-to-be, Laura, becoming a life-long Alabama Crimson Tide fan. Roger also was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan to the amusement of the Patriots fans amongst his family and friends.
He enjoyed working part time with his extended family, the Ryan’s, for over 59 years at Ryan’s Market as well as Wickford Package Store.
In addition to his wife, Roger leaves his loving children: Roger F. Walsh, Jr. and his wife Jo-Ann of Westerly and Julie Walsh Doyle and her husband Michael Doyle, Esq. of Rockledge, FL. Cherished grandfather of Gwendolyn A. LeMaitre and Lillian E. LeMaitre, daughters of Julie. He was the brother of Gordon M. Walsh and his wife Sharon of North Kingstown and the late Francesca Henrikson and Quentin Walsh. Roger also leaves his brother-in-law, R. Peter Henrikson of Warwick and sister-in-law, Carolyn P. Walsh of Canterbury, NH.
Roger’s family, his work, and his life in Wickford were the world to him. Roger enjoyed visiting with Laura at the Red Rooster Tavern, where she worked for 30 years, and playing Pitch with Laura at the old Duffy’s. Roger got the biggest kick out of watching his son Roger Jr. perform musically through the years. Big Rog would be clapping and swaying along with the music immensely proud of his son.
The family will miss having Roger as a resource for family lore. No one could tell a better joke or spin a more intriguing tale. Roger’s wit and wisdom will be sorely missed.
His funeral and burial with full Military Honors in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to North Kingstown Food Pantry and North Kingstown Fire Department Scholarship Program (North Kingstown Fire Department, 8150 Post Road, No. Kingstown, RI 02852, Attn: Scholarship) would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
