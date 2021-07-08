On June 23, 2021, Maria Sciabarrasi-Croteau went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family. Maria was born in Fitchburg, MA on February 10, 1957 to Samuel R. Sciabarrasi and Mary (Cucchiara) Sciabarrasi Burchard. She was the loving wife of the late Leo Croteau of Woonsocket, RI.
She is survived by her six brothers and sisters; Frances Alexakos & husband Britt Bell of Wakefield RI, Antonina Greenwood & husband David of Palmetto FL, Sandra Willhauck & husband Robert of Wakefield RI, Luigi Sciabarrasi & wife Jean of Agoura Hills CA, Paula Kalagher & husband John of Fitchburg MA, Samuel R. Sciabarrasi & wife Ina of Kingston RI; her nieces and nephews Katerina, Demetra, Artemis, Alexis, Bobby, Sam, Rosalie, Lily, Emma, Isabel, Vinny, Rachel, Sarah, Mira, Andrea, Janna, Jessica, Jeremy, her great nephews, Henry, Leo, Spencer, Deacon, Sullivan; and her beloved dog, Harley.
Maria lived in Wakefield for the past 40 years and worked as the Office Manager for Kingston Pizza. She was always learning new things, updating her knowledge of technology, and getting back to her creative side she so enjoyed in her youth. Maria loved creating artwork, painting countless canvases for friends and family, attending an array of crafting classes, and creating art for her home. Maria was a phenomenal cook and enjoyed gardening, traveling, baking, playing cards, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. Maria will lovingly be remembered for her generous heart and joyful spirit. Maria sparked laughter wherever she went, with her great sense of humor and quick wit. More than anything, Maria was always ready to lend a helping hand, and give her time and love unconditionally to all. Friend of Bill W. for 32 years.
Visiting hours will be held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 4pm-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt Judith Road, Narragansett at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021. Burial will be private.
Contributions in her memory may be made to The Galilee Mission, P.O. Box 459, Narragansett, RI 02882. (401) 789-9390, Attention: Lynn Serra. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.