Ryan Manning

Ryan William Manning, 35 of Charlestown, Rhode Island passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2023. Ryan was born in Wakefield, R.I., and grew up in Charlestown. He was the oldest son of William R., and Dayle P. Manning. Ryan graduated from Chariho High School in 2006, where he was a member of the football team.
Ryan leaves behind a son Owen P. Manning, who he adored and in whom he was so very proud. Ryan also leaves behind his siblings, Laura E. and her husband Jon R. Tamburro, of South Dartmouth, MA., Jeffrey L. Manning, of Charlestown, RI., and Emily P. Manning of Matunuck, RI. In addition to his immediate family Ryan leaves behind many beloved Aunts, Uncles, numerous cousins and friends with whom he shared many memories. Ryan also cherished his faithful dog, Lady.
The memory of his smile and laughter will forever be a reminder of the light and life Ryan brought to all the lives he touched.
Ryan loved to spend time with Owen. He enjoyed fishing out of Point Judith and working as a plumber in South County. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Ryan volunteered for the Charlestown Emergency Services while in high school. Ryan was a kind soul with a lively intellect and would talk to anyone about current events and all sports. Ryan would be ashamed if his reputation as a proud New York Giants fan was omitted.
In recognition of his recent dedication to sobriety, donations may be made to the Herren Project in memory of Ryan.
P.O. Box 131, Portsmouth, RI 02871, herrenproject.org/donateHerren
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 437 Caroline Back Road, Charlestown, R.I., on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
