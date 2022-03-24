Douglas W. Allan III

Douglas Whitten Allan, III (51) of Wakefield passed away on March 14th, 2022 after a short and difficult illness. He was the son of the late Douglas W Allan, Jr and Barbara F Allan (Wakefield). He leaves his daughters Caitlyn Marie (Exeter), Meagan Lynn (Wakefield), and Sara Skye (Florida), his sister Catherine Allan Robinson (Wakefield) & family, his life partner and best friend Stacey Hannaford (Stafford Springs, CT) and his beloved cat Pearl.
Douglas was born in Westerly, RI and a graduate of South Kingstown High School. He was a “lumper”, aka Commercial Fishing Vessel Off-Loading Technician in Point Judith for 34 years. He loved skateboarding and built his own half-pipe at the age of 15. Douglas could often be found working in his driveway creating, rebuilding, repairing, needle gunning, & sand blasting a variety of vehicles and equipment, splitting wood, and moving & splitting rock. He was known for his brute strength, hard work, and dogged determination, as well as his infectious smile and intricately detailed explanations. Douglas loved a good ribeye and fresh seafood, playing poker with the Black Jack Gang, working with his backhoe, and selflessly helping others whenever help was needed. His strength was super-human as was the deep loving kindness of his heart.
Douglas had a strong will to live and never gave up, staying positive until his last breath. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love him.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the late spring. Details will be forthcoming.
For full guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
