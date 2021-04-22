Margaret F. Franco, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony Franco, and her daughter Cynthia Bartlett. She is survived by her sons, Michael P. Franco and his wife Kristen of Wakefield, RI, and Steven R. Franco and his wife Jan of North Attleboro, MA.
Margaret was the daughter of the late T. Morgan Garrett and Marion (Hannaway) Garrett, and was predeceased by her brothers Thomas Garrett and George Garrett, and her sister Tina Garrett Cutting.
She is also survived by eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was an English teacher for more than 20 years at South Kingstown High School, where she was involved with Academic Decathlon. She held a private pilot’s license. She was active in school activities and enjoyed her friends at BrightView Commons in Wakefield. She was an avid, voracious reader.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St., Wakefield. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.