Meredith Watson, 79, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully on March 4. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel C. Watson of 54 years.
Born in Providence and raised in Galilee, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. Davis and Marion Roberts.
Mrs. Watson was the former owner of Merry’s Restaurant in Narragansett and a faithful employee of Old Mountain Lanes for over 20 years.
She is survived by her three daughters Brenda Curzake of Wakefield, Susan St. Lawrence and her husband Kevin of Richmond, and Kerri Grundy and her husband Sean of Richmond; five grandchildren Jason Curzake, Daniel Curzake, Payton St. Lawrence, Emily St. Lawrence, and Amanda Grundy; her three brothers Walter Davis, Wayne Davis, and Keith Davis. She was predeceased by her sister Sandra Lutye and brother Glenn Davis.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In her 40 plus years in the restaurant industry, Meredith became a friend to many, she looked forward to catching up with all of the “regulars” she would see on a daily basis. She was a very caring woman and was considered a second mom by many. Meredith will be remembered for being humble and kind and always putting others before herself.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Colombia Street, Wakefield. Visiting hours are Friday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 50 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
