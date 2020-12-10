Paula A. Fiore

Paula Ann Fiore, 68, of South Kingstown passed away on November 24, 2020 at her family home in Peace Dale following a long and debilitating illness. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Anne (Schiano) Fiore. She leaves behind her sisters, Lisa (Nick Finamore), Anita (David Antonelli), her brothers, Roland, and Anthony (Chris); her nieces and nephews, Victoria, David, Lorenzo, Sophia, Ella, Maxwell, Miles and Mia.
Paula was a graduate of The Prout School and Mount Saint Joseph College, with a BA in social work.
Paula grew up at the South County Beaches and in her late 20’s moved to St. Kitts in the Caribbean to pursue her love of art and appreciation of the lush tropical environment and culture. She cultivated an eclectic group of lifelong island friends and stayed for 30 years. Many family vacations took place in St. Kitts and neighboring islands.
Paula was an artist, an avid reader, she loved music, gardens, animals, antiques and the New England Patriots.
Thank you to her many wonderful angels that cared for her and visited her over the last several years.
Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date for “Paula’s Celebration of Life”.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Peace Dale Museum of Art & Culture, 1058 Kingstown Road, Room 5, Peace Dale, RI, 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.