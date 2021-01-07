Frederick Howard Hall, 93, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on December 30, 2020. He was the loving husband of Ann (Bainton) Hall for 65 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Emery H. Hall & Julia (Barber) Hall. Fred was raised in Rumford, RI and was a graduate of East Providence High School.
He proudly served as a Machine Gunner on a B-29 in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII and was a part of Operation Crossroads in the Pacific Theater. Upon honorable discharge, Fred attended Brown University on the GI Bill.
He was a sales manager, and later the head of Engineering Quality Control with Brown & Sharpe Mfg. Co. for many years until his retirement. He was an active member of Faith Christian Center of Seekonk, MA.
Fred was an avid fisherman, boater & outdoorsman, proud to have caught a 51 lb. Striped Bass at Point Judith. He also loved animals, military aviation and history. All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, our Fred Hall loved them all.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving son, Frederick H. Hall, Jr. & his wife Belinda Nattress of Portsmouth, RI. He was the father of the late Wallace B. Hall. Cherished grandfather of Julia Gunderson & her husband John, Lily Hall, Eric P. W. Hall & his wife Meghan Grady, and great-grandfather of Charlotte Gunderson and Olympia Hall. He was the brother of George Hall of Troy, MI and the father-in-law of Carol Medeiros of North Kingstown.
His funeral and burial in North Burial Ground with Military Honors will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Faith Christian Center, 95 Sagamore Rd, Seekonk, MA 02771, to Meals on Wheels of RI, 70 Bath St, Providence, RI 02908, or to an animal shelter of your choice will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
