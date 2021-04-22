Eleanor King

Eleanor (Brown Riccitelli) King 90, of Peace Dale passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 15 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Eleanor was the wife of the late Carl S. King, Jr.
She leaves behind her sister in laws, MaryAnne Brown and Karen Riccitelli, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many loving friends. She was a foster mom to many children she loved as her own over the years as well as a second mom to her foreign exchange student Diana Zambrano.
She was born in Providence, the daughter of the late W. Albert and Lois (Reid) Brown and then adopted by the late William and Blanche (Brown) Riccitelli. She was predeceased by 5 brothers, William Riccitelli, Warren (Eva) Riccitelli, James (Ruth) Riccitelli, Arthur (Doris) Brown and Robert Brown.
She worked many years in healthcare as a CNA and LPN and gave loving and respectful care to all those in her charge.
Eleanor was an active and involved member of Christ the King Parish in Kingston. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, in the Stephen Ministry, Bible study, parish book groups, on the prayer chain as well as helping with the homebound.
Eleanor spent the past several months of her life in the loving and respectful care of Sunny View Nursing Home in Warwick. While separation from family during Covid was difficult she was cared for in a loving atmosphere with her family in constant connection. Her family and friends are truly grateful for this care.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Kingston, RI. Calling hours are respectfully omitted and burial is private. Due to Covid protocol church seating is limited. The service will be available to livestream.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence or a favorite charity of your choice in Eleanor’s name would be greatly appreciated. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifunreralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.