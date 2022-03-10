Benjamin W. Miller, 98, of South Kingstown, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Matson) Miller.
In his spare time, Benjamin enjoyed shell fishing and skiing. He was a member of the Mount Snow Ski Club for many years. Benjamin won an award as Athletic Director from the South Kingstown High School in 2015. He was an avid sport fan of the New England Patriots, New York Yankees, and the Boston Celtics. Benjamin was a WWII Navy veteran.
Benjamin is survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Miller and his wife Kerry, Natasha Johnson and her husband Alex, Tara Miller and Ronald A. Miller, Jr., three great grandchildren, Rose and Myles Miller and Angela Johnson, and a brother Richard Miller and his wife Karen. He was the father of the late Ronald A. Miller, Benjamin W. Miller, and Marcia Ann Miller. Benjamin loved his grandchildren and spending time with his family.
Calling hours for Benjamin will be held Friday, March 4th, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
For online condolences visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
