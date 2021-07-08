Charles L. Beisel

Charles “Ted” Lyon Beisel, 71, of Saunderstown, RI, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on July 1, 2021. He was a devoted husband of 31 years to his wife Joanie, and loving father to his children Elizabeth and Danny.
Born on January 9, 1950 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Fred and Elizabeth Beisel, and brother of the late Rick and Brian Beisel. He was the beloved cousin of Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine from Ann Arbor, Michigan who was like the sister he never had. He graduated from Ichabod Crane Central High School in 1967 and attended Potsdam University and the Junior College of Albany.
Ted started his career in construction in his early 20’s, living wherever work would take him. From designing skyscrapers in Saudi Arabia to hotels in San Diego, he acquired skills and knowledge from around the world that shaped him into a brilliant and versatile craftsman. He retired from his illustrious career in 2019.
Ted met his future wife Joanie in Kinderhook, NY and followed her back to Rhode Island where her family embraced him, and he soon became a cherished part of their lives. They will forever be grateful for the joy of his presence and the privilege of knowing and loving him.
In his free time, Ted was an active member of the community. He donated dozens of gallons of blood to the Rhode Island Blood Center until he no longer could due to his cancer diagnosis. He volunteered years of service to the Narragansett Lions Club, and generously donated his time and resources to organizations that held a special place in his heart.
Ted loved the Green Bay Packers almost as much as Joanie and the kids. While being born in Green Bay, his ties to the Packers ran deeper than simply cheering for the hometown team. His relatives included Andrew Turnbull, the first president of the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay was in his blood, a trait his daughter and son innately inherited. Whether the family was traveling to Lambeau Field to meet up with Cousin Peggy or watching at home in his “Packer Room”, he never missed a game.
He adored his family more than anything. He loved playing golf and watching the Packers with Danny and traveling the world to watch Elizabeth swim in countless competitions. He treasured all family trips, especially those alongside his favorite travel companions Joanie, his sister in law Janie, and her husband, Mitchell. His favorite place to visit with Joanie was Ireland, which always included a convenient stop in England to visit Joanie’s many close friends from college. More often than not, he would be found enjoying a Guinness and live music at one of his many favorite pubs. He loved sitting on top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire admiring the humble beauty of the White Mountains. He will be remembered for his kindness, encyclopedic intelligence, his wit, and his hearty, wholesome laugh.
Ted’s services will be held at Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory – South County Chapel, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Visiting hours will be held from 2-5pm, immediately followed by a memorial open to all. Casual and cheerful attire is requested per Ted’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Block Cancer at www.blockcancer.org. Checks can be made payable to Swim Across America c/o Block Cancer, 8508 Park Rd. #389, Charlotte, NC 28210. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
