Judith Wood

With deep sadness and resolute peace, the family of Judith “Judi” (Williams) Wood announces her quiet passing from this earth on December 22, 2020. The beloved wife and soulmate of 54 years to Stephen Wood, Judi was the cherished mother of Peter Carl Wood and David Michael Wood and the adoring grandmother of Evan Michael Wood, to whom she was affectionately known as “Mimi.”
Born in Peoria, Illinois on January 4, 1947, Judi was the loving daughter of Donald J. and Betty (Lowe) Williams and the beloved sister of Debbie (Williams) Clough, Patty (Williams) Graves and James Williams, all from York, Maine. As an infant, Judi and her family moved from Peoria, Illinois to York, Maine in 1947, with Judi tucked safely in a Wellington Boot box. That detail alone speaks to the innovative flair associated with Judi’s family, a trait that would underscore her approach to navigating life’s journey. Her childhood home was in York, Maine. Judi attended Farmington State Teacher’s College, which is now the University of Maine at Farmington. For the last 38 years, Judi and Steve lived in Wakefield, Rhode Island.
Blessed with a gentle and unassuming demeanor, Judi was “always there” for her family and friends. Judi’s pride in and love of her sons and their many accomplishments never wavered. Opening a cabinet door in Judi’s kitchen always revealed a photo or two or three of one of her sons or her grandson, a testament of her deep love for her family.
An award-winning photographer, Judi work was frequently recognized at many exhibits and in many publications. With a keen and sensitive eye, Judi could capture the softness of a snow-covered field or the elegant beauty of a flower in a single frame. Many of her photographs are on display in the homes of South County residents and friends, and clients from New England to California.
Equally compelling was Judi’s empathy for and desire to help those in need. She quietly contributed to organizations vital to the success of our local, state, national and international well-being. Clearly, there was a pattern to Judi’s charity: she recognized the need to help the less fortunate, to sustain our precious planet, and to foster knowledge and community. Some of the many organizations Judi supported include, among others: Thundermist Health Center, Providence Rescue Mission, Heifer International, Johnny Cake Center, RI Community Food Bank, Southwest Indian Foundation, ECO RI News, Denison Pequotsepsos Nature Center, Organic Consumers Association, Audubon Society of RI, Green Energy Consumers Alliance, South Kingstown Land Trust, Charlestown Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, National Wildlife Federation, Wood – Pawcatuck Watershed Association, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Cross Mills Public Library, Blackstone River Theatre, Gilbert Stuart Birthplace and Museum, and South County Museum.
To sustain Judi’s spirit of giving to causes in which she believed, the Wood Family invites donations in Judi’s memory to your favorite charity. The challenges of COVID-19 prohibit a traditional memorial service. However, an online memorial website (JudiWood.net) is available for viewing and sharing memories.
The Wood family wishes to acknowledge the loving support of our many friends at this difficult time. For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.