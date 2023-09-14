Foster Todd Kinney, 89, of Redwood City, California, died on August 27, 2023.
He was born on March 4, 1934, in Kingston, Rhode Island to Lorenzo Foster Kinney, Jr. and Elizabeth Todd Kinney. He attended the Moses Brown School in Providence, Cornell University, and the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Foster and his wife raised their three daughters in Fullerton, California, where he was an investment realtor.
Foster is survived by his two sisters, Betty Kinney Faella and Ann Kinney Throop; his wife of 61 years, Sharon Kinney; his three daughters, Karin Kinney Agee (Alan), Linda Kinney (Ilir Zherka) and Eileen Kinney Lindgren (John); and his six grandchildren, Tim, Lauren, Alek, Hana, Hali, and Emerson.
