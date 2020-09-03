JoAnn Fede

JoAnn (DiLorenzo) Fede, 58, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of Nicholas A. Fede. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anita (Lanzi) DiLorenzo.
JoAnn was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, friend, mentor, confidant, and most importantly, a selfless, strong Mother. Throughout her life, JoAnn overcame many physical obstacles and was an inspiration to all of those she touched. JoAnn’s aura and determination were infectious, and she made everyone around her better.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Nicholas, Jr. and James; a daughter, Jenna; a sister, Anita Hall and her husband, Gregg; a brother, Frank Santo and his wife, Donna; and many nieces and nephews, many of those not blood relation, whom she cared for like her own children.
A visitation will be held Sunday August 30, 2020 from 3-7 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Her funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4600 Devitt Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45246 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, MA 02445 will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.