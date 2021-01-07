Albert J. Cusa, Jr. 78, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 2, 2021. He was the loving husband of Janet M. (Johnson) Cusa for 49 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Albert J. Cusa, Sr. and Lillian (Palma) Cusa.
Mr. Cusa was a salesman and supervisor with Dial-A-Mattres for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving daughters: Deborah A. Cusa of Lafayette, CO and Alison M. Harvey and her husband Lewis of Wakefield. Cherished grandfather of Delaware Hood, Ethan Hood, Emily Hood, and Lillian LaGrave. He was the brother of Frank Cusa of Delaware and Michael Cusa of Westport, CT.
His funeral and burial with Military Honors in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
