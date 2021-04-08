Murn M. Nippo, 77, of Wakefield, RI passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at South County Hospital. He was Professor Emeritus at the University of Rhode Island. Murn is survived by his wife Joan (Webster) Nippo, his son George Nippo and his wife Loida of Cranston, RI and his daughter Sheila Bergren and her husband Josh of Scarborough, Maine, as well as his four granddaughters Mia, Raquel, Lydia and Susanna.
Murn was born in New York City and was a proud graduate of Erasmus Hall HS in Brooklyn. He received his BS and MS degrees from the University of Maine, Orono in Animal and Veterinary Science. After earning his PhD in Food and Resource Chemistry at the University of Rhode Island, he worked as a faculty professor of Animal Science for over 30 years. Serving as department chair for many years, he was known for his excellent teaching skills and great sense of humor; he was quick to tell a good bovine joke.
Murn was an avid URI sports enthusiast, and he cherished his morning coffee with the Memorial Union “Round Table” crew. He played a leadership role in South County Youth Soccer for years. Murn loved to travel and he had fond memories of trips to London attending professional football matches, especially his beloved Arsenal. He loved to fish with his lifelong friend Ken.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
If desired, memorial donations in his name can be made to Project Goal (www.projectgoal.org) 79 Savoy St, Providence, RI 02906 or Year Up RI (donate.yearup.org/Nippo) Year Up, PO Box 7778, Warwick, RI 02887.
