Marilyn E. Barrington

Marilyn Esther Barrington, RN, 89, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Sr. and Mary Esther (Gardiner) Gardner. Marilyn was the sister of Norman Gardner, Glenn Gardner (Cathy) and Betty Rocha. She was predeceased by her sister Joyce Gardner-Diaz (Leroy), and her brothers William (June), Franklin (Ann) and Clifford Gardner, Jr. Marilyn was the wife of the late Douglas Barrington and the loving mother of JoAnn Strickland (Patrick), Mary Jane Fellows (Richard), Kerry Barrington (Tom Cote), and Douglas Scot Barrington (Nicky). Widowed at 42, Marilyn raised her four children with unending love, dignity, strength and grace. Marilyn was a 1952 graduate of the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing. She was a dedicated nurse who cared for many at Dr. Thomas Nestor’s office and as a visiting nurse in South County. Marilyn was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #39, and the Rhode Island Hospital Alumni Association. Her legacy will carry on through her children, sixteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. The funeral will follow at 11:00 am with limited guests due to Covid.
Burial will be in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 143 Main St., Wakefield, RI 02879.
Marilyn’s family is grateful for the love and support they have received in caring for her.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
